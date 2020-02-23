Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Weis Markets worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 2,939.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weis Markets stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

