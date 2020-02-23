Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 2.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

