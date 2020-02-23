Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Wendys worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,735,000 after acquiring an additional 211,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 363,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 2,741.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,555 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 428,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.