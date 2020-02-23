WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of WesBanco worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 1,372.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of WSBC opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

