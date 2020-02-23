Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $4,560,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,528,000 after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $62.20 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

