Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,341 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,330,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,971 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,387,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 658,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,839,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

