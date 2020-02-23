White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,142.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,124.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,095.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.41. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $903.50 and a twelve month high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

