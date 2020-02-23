WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $14.81 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 58% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $14.81 million and $140,262.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, FreiExchange, Cryptopia and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023559 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittrex, LBank, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.