Wild Beast Block Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,772.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Wild Beast Block has a total market cap of $3,772.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00798976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 771.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block (WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

