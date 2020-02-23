WINk Market Capitalization Tops $21.91 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $21.91 million and approximately $17.20 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000929 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

