Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 253,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $357,123.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.