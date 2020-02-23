Wix.Com’s (WIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIX. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.31. 1,493,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,136. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $104.61 and a 52-week high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wix.Com by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after buying an additional 659,367 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,866,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,320,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,037,000 after buying an additional 291,833 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

