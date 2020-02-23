WIZBL Market Cap Hits $147,077.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. WIZBL has a market cap of $147,077.00 and $200.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, WIZBL has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

WIZBL Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

