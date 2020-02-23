Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Wolverine World Wide worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWW. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $31.22 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.