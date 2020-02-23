Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,403 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,203,000 after acquiring an additional 409,763 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,891,000 after acquiring an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.86. 2,869,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Workday has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.07 and its 200-day moving average is $175.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

