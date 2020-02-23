Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 121.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 88.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.40.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.86. 2,869,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.48. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Workday’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

