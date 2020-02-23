World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 237.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

NYSE:WWE opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.