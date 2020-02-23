Wynn Resorts, Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the casino operator on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Wynn Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wynn Resorts has a payout ratio of 119.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of WYNN opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Standpoint Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

