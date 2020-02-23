Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,313 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $70.82 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

