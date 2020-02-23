XEL (XEL) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a market capitalization of $939,153.00 and $51.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000747 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.