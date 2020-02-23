Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 28.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

