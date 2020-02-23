Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.89. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

