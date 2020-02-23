XRP Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.29 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, XRP has traded down 5% against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitBay, Kuna and Kraken. XRP has a total market capitalization of $12.29 billion and approximately $2.30 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.48 or 0.02947005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,077,044 coins and its circulating supply is 43,749,413,421 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, HitBTC, Korbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Liquid, Exrates, ABCC, Koineks, MBAex, BTC Markets, Gate.io, Bits Blockchain, DragonEX, Huobi, Ovis, LakeBTC, Poloniex, Bitlish, OTCBTC, Koinex, DigiFinex, Coinbe, Zebpay, Bitbank, CoinFalcon, Vebitcoin, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Upbit, Fatbtc, WazirX, Bitso, Coindeal, BtcTurk, Indodax, CEX.IO, Kraken, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Bitfinex, GOPAX, BCEX, RippleFox, Tripe Dice Exchange, Gatehub, Covesting, B2BX, Coinone, Bitstamp, BTC Trade UA, Independent Reserve, BitMarket, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Braziliex, Ripple China, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, Coinsquare, CoinEgg, Exmo, CoinBene, OpenLedger DEX, Stellarport, Bitinka, Bitsane, Bitbns, Binance, ZB.COM, FCoin, Coinhub, Bithumb, C2CX, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, Instant Bitex, Coinrail and Kuna. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

