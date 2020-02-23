Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,160 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 303,664.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 379,580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,343,000 after acquiring an additional 282,822 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $11,999,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xylem by 55.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,281 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,075. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.