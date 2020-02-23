XYO Market Capitalization Reaches $3.23 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, XYO has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $4,001.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00481636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.90 or 0.06587069 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027671 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004958 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, KuCoin, LATOKEN, BitMart, IDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

