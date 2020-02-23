YEE Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, DigiFinex, OKEx and DEx.top. YEE has a market cap of $1.60 million and $111,144.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00492617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.47 or 0.06535809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00066404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027751 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010234 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, ABCC, Huobi, DigiFinex, DEx.top and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

