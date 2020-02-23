YEE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $154,879.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. YEE has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $154,879.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, DigiFinex, FCoin and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00491912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.87 or 0.06556484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00064903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005133 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, ABCC, Huobi, CoinTiger, FCoin and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.