Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,341 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,896,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 932,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

