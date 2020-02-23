YGGDRASH Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $61,120.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

