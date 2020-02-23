YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Santander cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

YPF stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. YPF has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YPF by 213.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982,897 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in YPF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,744,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 154,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in YPF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in YPF by 305.1% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in YPF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

