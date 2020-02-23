Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. 1,006,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

