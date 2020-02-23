Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Shares of A stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

