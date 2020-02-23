Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.99 and a beta of -0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,677 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,928,414 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,810,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

