Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $328.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director L John Doerr purchased 52,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $179,996.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,591.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

