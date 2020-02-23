Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avid Technology.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVID. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 118,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1,576.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,918,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVID stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.69. 206,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,358. The company has a market cap of $387.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.79.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

