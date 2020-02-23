Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.39. Centurylink reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTL shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.66. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 235,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Centurylink in the third quarter valued at $8,977,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

