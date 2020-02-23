Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. PQ Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PQG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

