Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEN. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

