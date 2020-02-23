Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 376.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. 1,009,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.