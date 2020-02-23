Zacks: Analysts Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTXR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 445,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,459. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

