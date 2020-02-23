Zacks: Analysts Expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Corelogic posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corelogic.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLGX. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

NYSE:CLGX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 595,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,576. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. Corelogic has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $783,425. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Corelogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corelogic by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

