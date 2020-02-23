Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Meritor posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTOR. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $25.68. 591,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.27. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 37,375 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $924,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,228 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 232,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meritor by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $14,459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 337,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $11,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

