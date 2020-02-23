Zacks: Analysts Expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.11). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. 19,738,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,279,428. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.03. Transocean has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,179,664 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,212 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $179,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,655 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,684,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,191,795 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 990,068 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

