Zacks: Analysts Set $99.00 Price Target for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $99.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on MGRC shares. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 157,053 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 300,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.50. 116,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

