Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Cognex reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,360. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.45. 2,100,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,902. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. Cognex has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

