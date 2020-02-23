Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.56. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $29.59. 3,031,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,097. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 769,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,881,000 after buying an additional 515,817 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,718,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

