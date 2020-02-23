Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report $400,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $1.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.60 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $24.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. FIX initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $136,840.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $97,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 809,306 shares of company stock worth $13,748,904. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.39. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

