Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.64. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

