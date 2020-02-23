Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Mairs & Power INC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

SRTS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 5,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,969. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

