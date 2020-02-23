Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to report sales of $33.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.30 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $134.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $149.75 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $151.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 297,975 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 238,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

